Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
43
43
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
27
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
76
48
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
78
NanoReview Score
58
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Elite x2 G8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (94.7 vs 134.2 square inches)
- 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
|Width
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|210.6 mm (8.29 inches)
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|Thickness
|0.8 mm (0.03 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
|866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|178 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1280 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|300:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|53%
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|-
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
