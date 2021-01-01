Home > Laptop comparison > Elite x2 G8 or 250 G8 – what's better?

HP Elite x2 G8 vs 250 G8

58 out of 100
HP Elite x2 G8
VS
49 out of 100
HP 250 G8
HP Elite x2 G8
From $2473
HP 250 G8
From $759
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Elite x2 G8 and 250 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Elite x2 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 47 against 41 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (94.7 vs 134.2 square inches)
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 250 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Elite x2 G8
vs
250 G8

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Width 290 mm (11.42 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 210.6 mm (8.29 inches) 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 0.8 mm (0.03 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~77.5%
Side bezels 5 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
sRGB color space - 53%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness
Elite x2 G8 +60%
400 nits
250 G8
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Elite x2 G8
1267
250 G8
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Elite x2 G8
4184
250 G8
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Elite x2 G8
2000
250 G8
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels - 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

