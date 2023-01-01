Home > Laptop comparison > Elite x360 1040 G10 or Aspire 5 Spin 14 – what's better?

HP Elite x360 1040 G10 vs Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14

55 out of 100
HP Elite x360 1040 G10
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
HP Elite x360 1040 G10
Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14
Display
1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Elite x360 1040 G10 and Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Elite x360 1040 G10
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Elite x360 1040 G10
Aspire 5 Spin 14

Case

Weight 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 225.8 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.89 x 0.76 inches		 318.2 x 225.6 x 17.99 mm
12.53 x 8.88 x 0.71 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 718 cm2 (111.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~79.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Material - Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 45.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast - 922:1
sRGB color space - 57.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.5%
Response time - 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter - 343 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Elite x360 1040 G10
1.41 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 Spin 14
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

