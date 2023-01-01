Home > Laptop comparison > Elite x360 830 G10 or Latitude 9440 – what's better?

HP Elite x360 830 G10 vs Dell Latitude 9440

54 out of 100
HP Elite x360 830 G10
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9440
HP Elite x360 830 G10
Dell Latitude 9440
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Elite x360 830 G10 and Dell Latitude 9440 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Elite x360 830 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 60 against 38 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 27% sharper screen – 216 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Elite x360 830 G10
vs
Latitude 9440

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Dimensions 299.97 x 216.15 x 19.30 mm
11.81 x 8.51 x 0.76 inches		 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm
12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches
Area 648 cm2 (100.5 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.1% ~85.1%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
Elite x360 830 G10
250 nits
Latitude 9440 +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 220 / 287 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Elite x360 830 G10
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9440
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ACL711-VD
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.2 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Latitude 7440 vs Dell Latitude 9440
2. Dell Latitude 9430 vs Dell Latitude 9440
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 vs Dell Latitude 9440
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Dell Latitude 9440
5. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Dell Latitude 9440
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 vs HP Elite x360 830 G10
7. HP EliteBook 1040 G9 vs HP Elite x360 830 G10
8. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 8 (14″ Intel) vs HP Elite x360 830 G10
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") vs HP Elite x360 830 G10
10. LG Gram 2-in-1 14" (2023) vs HP Elite x360 830 G10
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 9440 and HP Elite x360 830 G10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский