Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Elite x360 830 G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9440
Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 60 against 38 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

27% sharper screen – 216 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs) Dimensions 299.97 x 216.15 x 19.30 mm

11.81 x 8.51 x 0.76 inches 310.5 x 215 x 14.92-16.28 mm

12.22 x 8.46 x 0.59-0.64 inches Area 648 cm2 (100.5 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.1% ~85.1% Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.5 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (400 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (1000 Nit) 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Elite x360 830 G10 250 nits Latitude 9440 +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 60 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 220 / 287 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Elite x360 830 G10 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 9440 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ACL711-VD Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.2 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.