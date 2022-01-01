Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 1040 G9 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

HP EliteBook 1040 G9 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

51 out of 100
HP EliteBook 1040 G9
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
HP EliteBook 1040 G9
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 1040 G9 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 1040 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (101.4 vs 109.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 1040 G9
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 315 x 225 x 17.95-21.2 mm
12.4 x 8.86 x 0.71-0.83 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 709 cm2 (109.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~82%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
EliteBook 1040 G9 +100%
1000 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 / 35 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 10 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
EliteBook 1040 G9
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

