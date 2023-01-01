Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 630 G10 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

HP EliteBook 630 G10 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

47 out of 100
HP EliteBook 630 G10
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
HP EliteBook 630 G10
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1664
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 630 G10 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 630 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 52.6 against 42.7 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 91% sharper screen – 225 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 630 G10
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 306.9 x 208.4 x 15.9 mm
12.08 x 8.2 x 0.63 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 640 cm2 (99.1 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~82%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 118 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
13.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 83.1 in2
EliteBook 630 G10
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~4% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 630 G10
250 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance
EliteBook 630 G10
1.43 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +110%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

