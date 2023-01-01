Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 630 G10 or Elite x360 830 G10 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 630 G10
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 42.7 against 38 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Elite x360 830 G10
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 44% sharper screen – 170 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 630 G10
vs
Elite x360 830 G10

Case

Weight 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 306.9 x 208.4 x 15.9 mm
12.08 x 8.2 x 0.63 inches		 299.97 x 216.15 x 19.30 mm
11.81 x 8.51 x 0.76 inches
Area 640 cm2 (99.1 inches2) 648 cm2 (100.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~79.1%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 118 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 265 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 10 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
EliteBook 630 G10 +1%
1.43 TFLOPS
Elite x360 830 G10
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Optional
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

