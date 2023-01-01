Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) 1920 x 1200 Battery 51 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 640 G10 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches Area 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~79.9% Side bezels 6 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Plastic Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (250 nits) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 640 G10 250 nits Inspiron 14 7430 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 265 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 45 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance EliteBook 640 G10 1.43 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7430 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Inspiron 14 7430: - The AMD model has LPDDR4X memory at 4266 MHz and lacks Thunderbolt support, unlike the Intel version. - A 2-in-1 convertible model also exists, which differs in terms of size and weight.

