HP EliteBook 640 G9 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 640 G9
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|48900:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.3%
|Response time
|-
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|67 / 96 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|274 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1548
1681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5895
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +104%
12001
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 640 G9 +2%
1489
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6241
11431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
