48 out of 100
HP EliteBook 645 G9
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
HP EliteBook 645 G9
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Display
2560 x 1664
Battery
52.6 Wh
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 645 G9 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 645 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 52.6 against 42.7 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 101% sharper screen – 225 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 645 G9
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~82%
Side bezels 10.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level (max. load) 32 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type TFT VA IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 645 G9
250 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter 269 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz -
Cores 4 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS - 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
