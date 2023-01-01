Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Battery - 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh 52.6 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 645 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 52.6 against 42.7 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

101% sharper screen – 225 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~82% Side bezels 10.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level (max. load) 32 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Display tests Contrast 500:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 645 G9 250 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 269 grams 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS - 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance EliteBook 645 G9 n/a MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

