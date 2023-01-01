Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh - 42 Wh 51 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 645 G9 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the HP EliteBook 640 G9 Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits

Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

Area 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.5% ~78.4% Side bezels 10.2 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 32 dB 33 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 500:1 - Max. brightness EliteBook 645 G9 250 nits EliteBook 640 G9 +300% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh 42 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 269 grams 269 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) GeForce MX570 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz 1087 MHz GPU boost clock 1500 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS - 4.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40 GPU performance EliteBook 645 G9 n/a EliteBook 640 G9 4.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

