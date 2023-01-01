HP EliteBook 645 G9 vs 640 G9
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 645 G9
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 640 G9
- Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.5%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|10.2 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|32 dB
|33 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|500:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|269 grams
|269 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1304
EliteBook 640 G9 +16%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4768
EliteBook 640 G9 +22%
5797
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1548
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5593
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1087 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1500 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|4.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
