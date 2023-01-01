Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) Battery - 38 Wh 51 Wh 51.3 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 650 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP EliteBook 650 G10 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 51.3 against 38 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 51.3 against 38 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP EliteBook 650 G9 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP EliteBook 650 G10 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches 359.15 x 233.68 x 19.81 mm

14.14 x 9.2 x 0.78 inches Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80% Side bezels 7 mm 6.9 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Top: Aluminum

- Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1080 (400 nits) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Max. brightness EliteBook 650 G9 +60% 400 nits EliteBook 650 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 51 Wh 51.3 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 311 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 45 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance EliteBook 650 G9 1.43 TFLOPS EliteBook 650 G10 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.