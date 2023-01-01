Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 650 G9 or EliteBook 650 G10 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 650 G9 vs 650 G10

49 out of 100
HP EliteBook 650 G9
VS
51 out of 100
HP EliteBook 650 G10
HP EliteBook 650 G9
HP EliteBook 650 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
51.3 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 650 G9 and 650 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 650 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 650 G10
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 51.3 against 38 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 650 G9
vs
EliteBook 650 G10

Case

Weight 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 359.4 x 233.9 x 19.9 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.78 inches		 359.15 x 233.68 x 19.81 mm
14.14 x 9.2 x 0.78 inches
Area 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~80%
Side bezels 7 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
-
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Max. brightness
EliteBook 650 G9 +60%
400 nits
EliteBook 650 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 311 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance
EliteBook 650 G9
1.43 TFLOPS
EliteBook 650 G10
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
