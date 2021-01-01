HP EliteBook 830 G8 vs Dell G7 17 7700
HP EliteBook 830 G8
From $1499
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Review
Performance
System and application performance
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
55
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G8
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1590 grams less (around 3.51 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 46% more compact case (97.5 vs 179 square inches)
- 31% sharper screen – 166 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 97 against 53 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|Width
|307.6 mm (12.11 inches)
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|Height
|204.5 mm (8.05 inches)
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|Area
|629 cm2 (97.5 inches2)
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73%
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|130 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 830 G8 +5%
1267
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4184
G7 17 7700 +5%
4399
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 830 G8 +12%
510
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
G7 17 7700 +6%
2113
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
