52 out of 100
HP EliteBook 830 G8
VS
41 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5420
HP EliteBook 830 G8
Dell Latitude 5420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 830 G8 and Dell Latitude 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits
  • 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (97.5 vs 105.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 830 G8
vs
Latitude 5420

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 307.6 x 204.5 x 17.9 mm
12.11 x 8.05 x 0.7 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 629 cm2 (97.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35.4 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2962:1 300:1
sRGB color space 94.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.2% -
Response time 37 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 830 G8 +355%
1000 nits
Latitude 5420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 310 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
EliteBook 830 G8 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5420
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 71.9 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.3 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

