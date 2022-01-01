Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 830 G8 or Latitude 5530 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 830 G8 vs Dell Latitude 5530

52 out of 100
HP EliteBook 830 G8
44 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
HP EliteBook 830 G8
Dell Latitude 5530
Display
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 830 G8 and Dell Latitude 5530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (97.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 830 G8
vs
Latitude 5530

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 307.6 x 204.5 x 17.9 mm
12.11 x 8.05 x 0.7 inches		 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
Area 629 cm2 (97.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35.4 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2962:1 -
sRGB color space 94.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.2% -
Response time 37 ms -
Max. brightness
EliteBook 830 G8 +355%
1000 nits
Latitude 5530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 310 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
EliteBook 830 G8
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5530 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 71.9 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.3 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

