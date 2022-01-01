You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery 53 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 307.6 x 204.5 x 17.8 mm

12.11 x 8.05 x 0.7 inches 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm

12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches Area 629 cm2 (97.5 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~79.6% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 160° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 35.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2962:1 - sRGB color space 94.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69.2% - Response time 37 ms - Max. brightness EliteBook 830 G8 +150% 1000 nits Latitude 7330 400 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 310 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) EliteBook 830 G8 1251 Latitude 7330 +11% 1384 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) EliteBook 830 G8 +18% 4450 Latitude 7330 3773 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) EliteBook 830 G8 1296 Latitude 7330 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) EliteBook 830 G8 4822 Latitude 7330 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance EliteBook 830 G8 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7330 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 71.9 dB - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.0 x 6.3 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.