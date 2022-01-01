Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 830 G8 or Latitude 7330 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 830 G8 vs Dell Latitude 7330

52 out of 100
HP EliteBook 830 G8
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7330
HP EliteBook 830 G8
Dell Latitude 7330
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 830 G8 and Dell Latitude 7330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 830 G8
vs
Latitude 7330

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 307.6 x 204.5 x 17.8 mm
12.11 x 8.05 x 0.7 inches		 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm
12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches
Area 629 cm2 (97.5 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~79.6%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 35.4 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 2962:1 -
sRGB color space 94.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69.2% -
Response time 37 ms -
Max. brightness
EliteBook 830 G8 +150%
1000 nits
Latitude 7330
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 310 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
EliteBook 830 G8
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7330
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 71.9 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.0 x 6.3 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
