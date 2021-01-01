HP EliteBook 830 G8 vs 14 (2021)
HP EliteBook 830 G8
HP 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
60
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
22
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
16
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
87
NanoReview Score
42
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G8
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (97.5 vs 113 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|Width
|307.6 mm (12.11 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|204.5 mm (8.05 inches)
|225 mm (8.86 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|629 cm2 (97.5 inches2)
|729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 830 G8 +8%
1267
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 830 G8 +78%
4184
2346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
