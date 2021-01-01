Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 830 G8 or 15 (2021) – what's better?

59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 830 G8
VS
51 out of 100
HP 15 (2021)
HP EliteBook 830 G8
From $1499
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
Display
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (97.5 vs 134.5 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 15 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

Laptop:
EliteBook 830 G8
vs
15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Width 307.6 mm (12.11 inches) 358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
Height 204.5 mm (8.05 inches) 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 629 cm2 (97.5 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~77.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
EliteBook 830 G8 +300%
1000 nits
15 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

