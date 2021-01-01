Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 830 G8 or 250 G8 – what's better?

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 830 G8 and 250 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (97.5 vs 134.2 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 830 G8
vs
250 G8

Case

Weight 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.74 kg (3.84 lbs)
Width 307.6 mm (12.11 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 204.5 mm (8.05 inches) 242 mm (9.53 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 629 cm2 (97.5 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 300:1
sRGB color space - 53%
Response time - 12 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 830 G8 +300%
1000 nits
250 G8
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 830 G8
1267
250 G8 +1%
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 830 G8 +76%
4184
250 G8
2384
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 830 G8 +1%
510
250 G8
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 830 G8 +108%
2000
250 G8
961

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 DDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

