You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Apple M2 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 830 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

32% sharper screen – 225 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm

11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 645 cm2 (99.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~82% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness EliteBook 830 G9 +100% 1000 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 / 35 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance EliteBook 830 G9 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

