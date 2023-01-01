Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 835 G9 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP EliteBook 835 G9 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

58 out of 100
HP EliteBook 835 G9
VS
74 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 835 G9 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 835 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 800 vs 500 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100 vs 107.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
EliteBook 835 G9
Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm
11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 645 cm2 (99.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~84.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 170° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 37 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 2651:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 72.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.7% 99.3%
Response time 30 ms 49 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 835 G9 +60%
800 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 232 grams 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 8 10 (8P + 2E)
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
EliteBook 835 G9
3.686 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +41%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 79 dB 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1920 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.7 x 7.2 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and HP EliteBook 835 G9 or ask any questions
