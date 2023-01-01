You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 835 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 800 vs 500 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 800 vs 500 nits Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 23-31% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 70 against 51 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 49% sharper screen – 254 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm

11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 645 cm2 (99.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 170° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 37 dB 49.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3024 x 1964 Size 13.3 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 170 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 2651:1 48900:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 72.1% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.7% 99.3% Response time 30 ms 49 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 835 G9 +60% 800 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 232 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance EliteBook 835 G9 3.686 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +41% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 79 dB 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.7 x 7.2 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.