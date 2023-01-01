You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 835 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 800 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 55 against 51 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91.1 vs 100 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm

11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 645 cm2 (99.9 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~88.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.3 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 170° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 37 dB 45.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 2651:1 940:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile 72.1% 71% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.7% 69% Response time 30 ms 33 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 835 G9 +60% 800 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time - 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 60 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 232 grams 254 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance EliteBook 835 G9 +161% 3.686 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1920 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.7 x 7.2 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.