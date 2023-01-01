HP EliteBook 835 G9 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 835 G9
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 800 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 55 against 51 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (91.1 vs 100 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|Dimensions
|300.1 x 214.8 x 19.2 mm
11.81 x 8.46 x 0.76 inches
|295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm
11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches
|Area
|645 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
|588 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|~88.6%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|3.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|170°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|37 dB
|45.5 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|2651:1
|940:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|72.1%
|71%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.7%
|69%
|Response time
|30 ms
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|60 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|232 grams
|254 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1447
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +2%
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7380
XPS 13 Plus 9320 +1%
7486
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 835 G9 +3%
1450
1412
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 835 G9 +10%
9603
8730
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|2000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC1319D
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|79 dB
|79 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1920
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|10.7 x 7.2 cm
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
