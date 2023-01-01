HP EliteBook 840 G10 vs 645 G9
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G10
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Better webcam recording quality
- 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 645 G9
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 42.7 against 38 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.8 vs 119.3 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.36 kg (3 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315.46 x 244.02 x 19.3 mm
12.42 x 9.61 x 0.76 inches
|321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|770 cm2 (119.4 inches2)
|689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~73.8%
|~82.5%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|10.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|32 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT VA
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|-
|No
|Contrast
|-
|500:1
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|269 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G10 +27%
1660
1304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 840 G10 +55%
7387
4768
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1669
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7144
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on EliteBook 645 G9:
- You can install a maximum of 256 GB SSD in the second M2 storage slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
