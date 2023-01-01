Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (1000 Nit) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 38 Wh - 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G10 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 645 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 42.7 against 38 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 42.7 against 38 watt-hours Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (106.8 vs 119.3 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP EliteBook 840 G10 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP EliteBook 645 G9 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.36 kg (3 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 315.46 x 244.02 x 19.3 mm

12.42 x 9.61 x 0.76 inches 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 770 cm2 (119.4 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~73.8% ~82.5% Side bezels 7 mm 10.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 32 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 Nit, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 Nit) 1920 x 1200 (1000 Nit) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TFT VA Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast - 500:1 Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G10 250 nits EliteBook 645 G9 250 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 269 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G10 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 645 G9 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on EliteBook 645 G9: - You can install a maximum of 256 GB SSD in the second M2 storage slot.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.