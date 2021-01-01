HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
HP EliteBook 840 G8
From $2014
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G)
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 59 against 53 watt-hours
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|323.3 mm (12.73 inches)
|322.8 mm (12.71 inches)
|Height
|214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|17.95 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1020:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|96%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +2%
1278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4144
4206
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +1%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1993
2007
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
