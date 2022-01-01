You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Apple M2 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~82% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G8 +100% 1000 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 / 35 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G8 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +6% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable - No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.