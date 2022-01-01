HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- 43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|30 / 35 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4602
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113%
9801
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1337
1601
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5041
7984
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
