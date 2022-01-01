You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 750 grams less (around 1.65 lbs)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (107.6 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~89%) battery – 100 against 53 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

62% sharper screen – 254 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3456 x 2234 Size 14 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 157 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G8 +100% 1000 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 140 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G8 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +84% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable - No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.