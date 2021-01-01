HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
HP EliteBook 840 G8
From $2014
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Width
|323.3 mm (12.73 inches)
|323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
|Height
|214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
|215.6 mm (8.49 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|19.2 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 / 90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +117%
1278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +281%
4144
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1993
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|Yes
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
