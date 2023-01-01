You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 1041:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 86.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G8 +150% 1000 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 100 / 240 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 730 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP - 100 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1700 MHz GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G8 2.822 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +304% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

