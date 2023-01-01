Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G8 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

52 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G8
VS
69 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
HP EliteBook 840 G8
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 840 G8 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 76 against 53 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 840 G8
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 45 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1041:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.5%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 100 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 730 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance
EliteBook 840 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +304%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

