Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 323.3 mm (12.73 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Max. brightness
EliteBook 840 G8 +300%
1000 nits
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
Shading units 640 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

