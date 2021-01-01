Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G8 or VivoBook S14 M433 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 M433

HP EliteBook 840 G8
VS
ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
HP EliteBook 840 G8
From $2014
ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
EliteBook 840 G8
vs
VivoBook S14 M433

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 323.3 mm (12.73 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~78.3%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
EliteBook 840 G8 +300%
1000 nits
VivoBook S14 M433
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

