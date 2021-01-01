Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G8 or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

61 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G8
VS
63 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
HP EliteBook 840 G8
From $2014
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Evaluation of HP EliteBook 840 G8 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 67 against 53 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 840 G8
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 323.3 mm (12.73 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
EliteBook 840 G8 +150%
1000 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 100 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

