HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
HP EliteBook 840 G8
From $2014
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 67 against 53 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|323.3 mm (12.73 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 / 100 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +19%
1278
1073
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4144
ZenBook 14 UM425 +27%
5272
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +17%
511
436
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1993
ZenBook 14 UM425 +25%
2492
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
