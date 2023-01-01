Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G8 or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

53 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G8
VS
51 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
HP EliteBook 840 G8
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 840 G8 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 63 against 53 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (98.4 vs 107.6 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 840 G8
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches		 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~85.1%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver White, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 897:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 840 G8 +233%
1000 nits
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter - 215 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 12 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
EliteBook 840 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and ProBook 640 G8
2. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and 830 G8
3. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and 640 G9
4. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and 840 G9
5. HP EliteBook 840 G8 and 850 G8
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
9. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
10. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and ZenBook 14 UM425
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and HP EliteBook 840 G8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский