HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 63 against 53 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (98.4 vs 107.6 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches
|319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|-
|897:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|215 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +5%
1319
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +3%
4556
4430
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +5%
1344
1283
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +4%
4991
4783
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|12 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|58 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.35 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
