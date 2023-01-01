Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 63 against 53 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (98.4 vs 107.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~85.1% Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver White, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 41.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 897:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G8 +233% 1000 nits ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.6 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter - 215 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP - 12 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G8 2.822 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UX435 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 58 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

