Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G8 or G7 15 7500 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs Dell G7 15 7500

61 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G8
VS
60 out of 100
Dell G7 15 7500
HP EliteBook 840 G8
From $2014
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 840 G8 and Dell G7 15 7500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (107.6 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 840 G8
vs
G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 323.3 mm (12.73 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~70.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 840 G8 +233%
1000 nits
G7 15 7500
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 130 / 240 W
Cable length 1 meters -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. EliteBook 840 G8 and XPS 15 9500
2. EliteBook 840 G8 and 14 (2021)
3. EliteBook 840 G8 and ProBook 640 G8
4. EliteBook 840 G8 and EliteBook 850 G8
5. EliteBook 840 G8 and VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
6. G7 15 7500 and XPS 15 9500
7. G7 15 7500 and Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
8. G7 15 7500 and G5 15 5505 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G7 15 7500 and HP EliteBook 840 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский