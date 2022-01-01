You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery 53 Wh - 40 Wh 53 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 53 against 40 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm

12.77 x 8.78 x 0.67-0.74 inches Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~74.7% Side bezels 6.7 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 400:1 sRGB color space - 50% Response time - 16 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G8 +355% 1000 nits Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 40 Wh 53 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G8 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.