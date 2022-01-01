Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G8 or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 53 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 840 G8
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches		 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm
12.77 x 8.78 x 0.67-0.74 inches
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~74.7%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space - 50%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 840 G8 +355%
1000 nits
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12
GPU performance
EliteBook 840 G8 +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

