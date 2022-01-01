You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 53 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours

Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits

40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.7 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast - 300:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G8 +355% 1000 nits Latitude 5420 220 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) EliteBook 840 G8 +14% 1293 Latitude 5420 1136 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) EliteBook 840 G8 +22% 4602 Latitude 5420 3785 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) EliteBook 840 G8 +20% 1337 Latitude 5420 1112 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) EliteBook 840 G8 +3% 5041 Latitude 5420 4904

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G8 +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 5420 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.