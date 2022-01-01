You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 53 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.6 vs 129.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G8 +355% 1000 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 6 Threads 8 8 L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) EliteBook 840 G8 1293 Latitude 5530 +18% 1521 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) EliteBook 840 G8 +1% 4602 Latitude 5530 4553 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) EliteBook 840 G8 1337 Latitude 5530 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) EliteBook 840 G8 5041 Latitude 5530 +7% 5415

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G8 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight - Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

