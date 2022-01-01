HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
27
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
59
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
77
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
98
NanoReview Score
49
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.3 vs 107.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches
|296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.9%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|218 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +10%
1323
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +80%
4384
2440
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +1%
1337
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +108%
5041
2423
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
