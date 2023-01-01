Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 53 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (107.6 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP EliteBook 840 G8 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~89% Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.3 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 38.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No G-Sync Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison XPS 15 9510 (2021) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 EliteBook 840 G8 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G8 +100% 1000 nits XPS 15 9510 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 473 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1343 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G8 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 15 9510 (2021) +95% 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 88.8 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.