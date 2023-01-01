Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G8 or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

53 out of 100
HP EliteBook 840 G8
VS
57 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
HP EliteBook 840 G8
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Display
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 840 G8 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (107.6 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Around 86% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 840 G8
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm
12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~89%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 38.2 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
EliteBook 840 G8
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~30% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 840 G8 +100%
1000 nits
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 473 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1343 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
EliteBook 840 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +95%
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 88.8 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

