You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 53 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU GeForce MX450 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (107.6 vs 122.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 323.3 x 214.6 x 17.8 mm

12.73 x 8.45 x 0.7 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~89% Side bezels 6.7 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 840 G8 +100% 1000 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 53 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 40 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance EliteBook 840 G8 2.822 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +78% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight - Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.