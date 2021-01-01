Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 840 G8 or 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs 14 (2021)

HP EliteBook 840 G8
VS
HP 14 (2021)
HP EliteBook 840 G8
From $2014
HP 14 (2021)
From $579
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 840 G8 and 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 840 G8
vs
14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Width 323.3 mm (12.73 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 214.6 mm (8.45 inches) 225 mm (8.86 inches)
Thickness 17.8 mm (0.7 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Max. brightness
EliteBook 840 G8
1000 nits
14 (2021)
n/a

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +8%
1310
14 (2021)
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +61%
4346
14 (2021)
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs Dell XPS 15 9500
2. HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
3. HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs HP 15 (2021)
4. HP EliteBook 840 G8 vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
5. HP 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9310
6. HP 14 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 M433
7. HP 14 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook S14 S433
8. HP 14 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP 14 (2021) and EliteBook 840 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский