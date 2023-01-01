Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 Battery - 38 Wh 51 Wh 54 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7840U AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - AMD Ryzen 5 7640U AMD Ryzen 7 7840U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10 Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.6 vs 136.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm

14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver Black Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) 43.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (250 nits, Touch) 1920 x 1200 (400 nits) 1920 x 1200 (1000 nits) 2560 x 1600 3200 x 2000 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 162 ppi 236 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 EliteBook 845 G10 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 70.6% 100% Response time - 2 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 845 G10 250 nits Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 38 Wh 51 Wh 54 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 316 grams 193 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 780M Radeon 760M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2900 MHz 2800 MHz FLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance EliteBook 845 G10 +100% 8.12 TFLOPS Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) 4.06 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness ~83.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v7 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Optional Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.