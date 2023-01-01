HP EliteBook 845 G10 vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.6 vs 136.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 54 against 38 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 46% sharper screen – 236 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
|357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
|Area
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|879 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~84.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|43.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|236 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3200 x 2000 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
EliteBook 845 G10
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~30% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.6%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|316 grams
|193 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 780M
|Radeon 760M
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2353
2377
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
9283
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1842
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
EliteBook 845 G10 +25%
15007
11994
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2900 MHz
|2800 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.12 TFLOPS
|4.06 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.6 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|~83.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v7
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
