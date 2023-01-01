Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 845 G10 or Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) – what's better?

HP EliteBook 845 G10 vs Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

57 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G10
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
HP EliteBook 845 G10
Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
3200 x 2000
Battery
54 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 845 G10 and Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (109.6 vs 136.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 54 against 38 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 46% sharper screen – 236 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 845 G10
vs
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches		 357.6 x 245.9 x 12.95 mm
14.08 x 9.68 x 0.51 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Silver Black
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) 43.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
EliteBook 845 G10
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~30% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.6% 100%
Response time - 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 316 grams 193 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 780M Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2900 MHz 2800 MHz
FLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS 4.06 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.6 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
EliteBook 845 G10 +100%
8.12 TFLOPS
Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43)
4.06 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness ~83.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v7
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Optional Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP EliteBook 845 G10 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
2. HP EliteBook 845 G10 vs 840 G10
3. HP EliteBook 845 G10 vs ProBook 440 G10
4. HP EliteBook 845 G10 vs 845 G9
5. HP EliteBook 845 G10 vs Elite x360 1040 G10
6. Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) vs Swift 14 - SF14-71T
7. Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) vs LG Gram 16 (2023)
8. Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) vs Edge 16 (SFE16-42)
9. Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
10. Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-43) and HP EliteBook 845 G10 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский