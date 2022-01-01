You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 109.6 square inches)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 - Noise level 44 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 845 G9 +150% 1000 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance EliteBook 845 G9 +42% 3.686 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 78.9 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.