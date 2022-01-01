Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 845 G9 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP EliteBook 845 G9 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 845 G9 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 109.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 845 G9
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 44 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 845 G9 +150%
1000 nits
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
EliteBook 845 G9 +42%
3.686 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78.9 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

