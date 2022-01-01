Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 845 G9 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

HP EliteBook 845 G9 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G9
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
HP EliteBook 845 G9
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 845 G9 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (101.4 vs 109.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 845 G9
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 44 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
EliteBook 845 G9 +100%
1000 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 / 35 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
EliteBook 845 G9 +23%
3.686 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78.9 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs HP EliteBook 845 G9
2. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) vs HP EliteBook 845 G9
3. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) vs HP EliteBook 845 G9
4. HP EliteBook 830 G9 vs HP EliteBook 845 G9
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3") vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and HP EliteBook 845 G9 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский