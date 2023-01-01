You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 13-17% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 58.2 against 51 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 58.2 against 51 watt-hours 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 109.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 44 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1658:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 845 G9 +100% 1000 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 58.2 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 67 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 190 / 306 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance EliteBook 845 G9 +23% 3.686 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 78.9 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.