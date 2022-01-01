Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 845 G9 or Latitude 5430 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 845 G9 vs Dell Latitude 5430

59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G9
VS
44 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5430
HP EliteBook 845 G9
Dell Latitude 5430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 845 G9 and Dell Latitude 5430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
  • Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 845 G9
vs
Latitude 5430

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 845 G9 +355%
1000 nits
Latitude 5430
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 380 / 430 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
EliteBook 845 G9 +158%
3.686 TFLOPS
Latitude 5430
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5430 and HP EliteBook 845 G9 or ask any questions
