Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9 Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits

Better webcam recording quality

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm

12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 44 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 845 G9 +355% 1000 nits Latitude 5430 220 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 380 / 430 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance EliteBook 845 G9 +158% 3.686 TFLOPS Latitude 5430 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

