59 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G9
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7330
HP EliteBook 845 G9
Dell Latitude 7330
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 845 G9 and Dell Latitude 7330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7330
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (95 vs 109.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 845 G9
vs
Latitude 7330

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches		 306.5 x 199.95 x 16.96 mm
12.07 x 7.87 x 0.67 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 613 cm2 (95 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1484:1
sRGB color space - 93.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.1%
Response time - 39 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 845 G9 +150%
1000 nits
Latitude 7330
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 / 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 190 / 306 grams 288 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
EliteBook 845 G9 +161%
3.686 TFLOPS
Latitude 7330
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 78.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 6.1 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
