Evaluation of HP EliteBook 845 G9 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (109.6 vs 122.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~89%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 44 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 845 G9 +100%
1000 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 90 / 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 2000 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 2400 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
EliteBook 845 G9
3.686 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +36%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 78.9 dB 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
