HP EliteBook 845 G9 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (109.6 vs 122.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|44 dB
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|429 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1496
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +11%
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7697
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +35%
10419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1483
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +12%
1663
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10383
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +34%
13952
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|2000 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2400 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.686 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|78.9 dB
|83.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
