Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 845 G9 or EliteBook 645 G9 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 845 G9 vs 645 G9

56 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G9
VS
48 out of 100
HP EliteBook 645 G9
HP EliteBook 845 G9
HP EliteBook 645 G9
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 845 G9 and 645 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G9
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 51 against 42.7 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 645 G9
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 845 G9
vs
EliteBook 645 G9

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches		 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 10.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 44 dB 32 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
Max. brightness
EliteBook 845 G9 +300%
1000 nits
EliteBook 645 G9
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 190 / 306 grams 269 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78.9 dB -
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 Plus 9320 or EliteBook 645 G9
2. EliteBook 640 G9 or EliteBook 645 G9
3. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or EliteBook 645 G9
4. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or EliteBook 645 G9
5. EliteBook 840 G9 or EliteBook 645 G9
6. ProBook 440 G9 or EliteBook 645 G9
7. Gram 14 (2023) or EliteBook 645 G9
8. Slim 7i (14”, Gen 8) or EliteBook 645 G9
9. ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 or EliteBook 645 G9
10. EliteBook 840 G9 or EliteBook 845 G9
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 645 G9 and 845 G9 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский