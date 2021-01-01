Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 850 G8 or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

57 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $1599
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 850 G8 and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 850 G8
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm
14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 3273:1 1842:1
sRGB color space 95% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile 65% 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6%
Response time 20 ms 26 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 850 G8 +233%
1000 nits
Swift 3 SF316-51
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
EliteBook 850 G8 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 70.7 dB 75.2 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

