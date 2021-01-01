EliteBook 850 G8 or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm

14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 3273:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 95% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile 65% 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6% Response time 20 ms 26 ms Max. brightness EliteBook 850 G8 +233% 1000 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 896 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance EliteBook 850 G8 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 70.7 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.5 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.