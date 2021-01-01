HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
HP EliteBook 850 G8
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm
14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches
|367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|839 cm2 (130 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|3273:1
|1842:1
|sRGB color space
|95%
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65%
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|66.6%
|Response time
|20 ms
|26 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
|271 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1296
Swift 3 SF316-51 +7%
1387
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4269
Swift 3 SF316-51 +9%
4658
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1316
Swift 3 SF316-51 +5%
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4999
Swift 3 SF316-51 +8%
5397
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|70.7 dB
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|3
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 6.5 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
