HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

53 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
VS
50 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
HP EliteBook 850 G8
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 850 G8 and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 130 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 850 G8
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm
14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level - 45.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 3273:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 95% 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile 65% 64.2%
Response time 20 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 850 G8 +150%
1000 nits
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 30 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 6
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 70.7 dB 75.8 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.5 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

