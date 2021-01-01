Home > Laptop comparison > EliteBook 850 G8 or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

HP EliteBook 850 G8 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

56 out of 100
HP EliteBook 850 G8
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
HP EliteBook 850 G8
From $1599
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP EliteBook 850 G8 and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130 vs 142.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
EliteBook 850 G8
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 233.8 mm (9.2 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 19.2 mm (0.76 inches) 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 839 cm2 (130 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~73%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 789:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.9%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
EliteBook 850 G8 +300%
1000 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 180 / 200 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
EliteBook 850 G8
2.822 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +53%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 77.1 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP EliteBook 850 G8 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. HP EliteBook 850 G8 or ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
3. HP EliteBook 850 G8 or Dell G7 15 7500
4. HP EliteBook 850 G8 or 830 G8
5. HP EliteBook 850 G8 or x360 830 G8
6. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Gaming A15 FA506
7. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
8. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and HP EliteBook 850 G8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский